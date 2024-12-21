Darrion Williams, Christian Anderson lead Texas Tech to 101-57 victory over Lamar

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Darrion Williams had a season-high 23 points, freshman Christian Anderson scored a season-high 20 and Texas Tech breezed to a 101-57 victory over Lamar. Williams made 7 of 13 shots with four 3-pointers for the Red Raiders (9-2), who improved to 8-0 at home. He added seven rebounds and five assists. Anderson came off the bench to sink 8 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers, adding five rebounds. Chance McMillian hit 7 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers, scoring 19 with six rebounds for Texas Tech. Reserve Kevin Overton added 17 points and six boards. Eemeli Yalaho scored 13 and collected five rebounds. Alexis Marmolejos had 11 points and Ja’Sean Jackson scored 10 to lead the Cardinals (6-6), who fell to 4-3 on the road.

