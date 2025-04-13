Darren Yapi, Rafael Navarro score in second half to lead Rapids to 3-2 victory over San Diego

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Darren Yapi and Rafael Navarro scored seven minutes apart in the second half to rally the Colorado Rapids to a 3-2 victory over expansion side San Diego FC on Saturday night.

The Rapids (4-2-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a penalty-kick goal by Djordje Mihailovic in the 37th minute. It was the third goal this season for Mihailovic after scoring a career-high 11 times last year in his first season with the club. The PK was awarded after Yapi was fouled by San Diego goalkeeper CJ dos Santos.

San Diego (4-2-2) pulled even early in the second half when Luca de la Torre used an assist from Chucky Lozano in the 50th minute to score for the second time in his first season. Lozano has three assists in his first five appearances.

Colorado needed just three minutes to regain the lead when Yapi took a pass Chidozie Awaziem and scored his first goal this season. Yapi, 20, has three career goals in 66 appearances. It was the first assist for Awaziem this season and the third of his career.

Rafael Navarro gave the Rapids a two-goal lead in the 60th minute, finding the net for the fourth time this season and the 20th time in 52 career appearances with the club. Cole Bassett collected his first assist this season and his 17th in 135 career appearances — all with Colorado.

That proved necessary after Tomás Ángel found the net in the 89th minute after subbing in for Lozano in the 84th to get San Diego within a goal. It was Ángel’s first goal this season and his second in 13 career appearances. Andres Dreyer notched his third assist in his first eight appearances in the league.

Zack Steffen turned away two shots on goal for the Rapids.

Dos Santos finished with five saves for San Diego.

San Diego heads east to play Charlotte FC on Saturday. The Rapids travel to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

