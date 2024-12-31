Darius Johnson, Keyshawn Hall combine for 46 points and UCF tops Texas Tech 87-83 in a Big 12 opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Darius Johnson had 24 points, Keyshawn Hall scored 22 and UCF upped its win streak to six after holding on for an 87-83 victory over Texas Tech in a Big 12 Conference opener. Johnson made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 19 seconds after the Knights (10-2) saw an 18-point second-half lead shrink to one. UCF used a 24-12 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half to turn an eight-point halftime lead into a 71-53 advantage. JT Toppin scored on back-to-back possession to get the Red Raiders within 84-83 with 37 seconds left. McMillian — the second-best 3-point shooter in the country at 53.4% — missed with 11 seconds left and a chance to tie.

