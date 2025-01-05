Danny Wolf powers Michigan to 85-74 victory over Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danny Wolf finished with a season-high 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Michigan to an 85-74 victory over Southern California. Wolf made 9 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers in his seventh double-double this season for the Wolverines (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten Conference). He added seven assists and blocked a career-high six shots. Tre Donaldson and Nimari Burnett scored 16 apiece for Michigan with Donaldson adding six assists. Roddy Gayle Jr. had 12 points and Vladislav Goldin scored 11. Desmond Claude and Wesley Yates III both scored 19 to lead the Trojans (9-5, 1-2).

