Danny Wolf helps No. 24 Michigan fend off hard-charging Indiana 70-67 for 4th straight win

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Michigan's Danny Wolf (1) spins toward the basket as Indiana's Malik Reneau defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kareem Elgazzar]

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Danny Wolf finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Tre Donaldson and Vladislav Goldin each added 18 points to help No. 24 Michigan hold off hard-charging Indiana 70-67 on Saturday.

Wolf also had five assists as the Wolverines (18-5, 10-2) won their fourth straight and five of six. In coach Dusty May’s return to Assembly Hall, the former Indiana student manager and Bob Knight protege also helped Michigan snap a four-game losing streak in the series.

Malik Reneau led the Hoosiers with 16 points and five assists despite playing with a brace protecting his right knee — one day after athletic director Scott Dolson announced coach Mike Woodson would not return next season.

Mackenzie Mgbako had 15 points and 11 rebounds as Indiana (14-10, 5-8) lost its fifth in a row.

Michigan led 45-27 with 1:07 left in the first half, but the Hoosiers charged back in the second half to tie the score at 59 with 4:08 to go. Michigan answered with a 7-2 run and the Hoosiers never recovered.

Takeaways

Michigan: The Wolverines have shown they thrive in close games, winning each of their last four by four or fewer points. And though they had a chance to make it easier on themselves at Indiana, they still managed to pull it out.

Indiana: The Hoosiers played hard after another slow start.

Key moment

Goldin cut to the middle on a fast break, freeing himself up for the tie-breaking dunk with 3:05 to go.

Key stat

Michigan outscored Indiana 34-26 in the pain and 12-7 in points off turnovers.

Up next

The Wolverines host No. 7 Purdue and the Hoosiers travel to No. 9 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

