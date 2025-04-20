Danny Musovski goal, Stefan Frei’s 8 saves help Sounders beat Nashville 3-0

By The Associated Press
Seattle Sounders midfielder Paul Rothrock, center, celebrates his goal with defender Nouhou Tolo, left and midfielder Obed Vargas, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — Danny Musovski scored a goal for the second consecutive game and Stefan Frei had eight saves Saturday to help the Seattle Sounders beat Nashville SC 3-0.

Pedro de la Vega and Paul Rothrock each added a goal and an assist for Seattle (3-3-3), which has just one loss in its last six matches.

After Rothrock played an entry from the left side, Ferreira’s one-touch shot was redirected by Musovski’s back-heel shot, deflected off the fingertips of goalkeeper Joe Willis and rolled into the net to give the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.

De la Vega scored in the 30th, after a steal by Roldan in the attacking third, putting away a pass from Obed Vargas with a rising first-touch finish from the center of the area and Rothrock’s goal on the counter-attack in the 34th gave Seattle a 3-0 lead.

Joe Willis had three saves for Nashville (4-4-1).

