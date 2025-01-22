Danish winger Anders Dreyer acquired by MLS expansion club San Diego from Anderlecht

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Danish winger Anders Dreyer has been acquired by Major League Soccer’s expansion San Diego team from Belgium’s Anderlecht and has agreed to a three-year contract. Dreyer followed Mexican winger Hirving Lozano and became San Diego’s second designated player. A 26-year-old left-footed player, Dreyer scored 26 league goals and 31 in all competitions during 2 1/2 seasons at Anderlecht. San Diego, MLS’s 30th team, plays its first match at the LA Galaxy on Feb. 23.

