Daniil Medvedev reaches Dubai quarterfinals, Marin Cilic also advances

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev has reached the quarterfinals at the the Dubai Championships by beating hard-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 6-4. Up next for Medvedev is Tallon Griekspoor who advanced by beating fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion who eliminated second-seeded Alex de Minaur in the first round, moved into the quarterfinals by beating Alexei Popyrin in three sets. The 36-year-old Croat will face Felix Auger-Aliassime for a spot in the last four.

