Daniil Medvedev fined $76,000 for his Australian Open outbursts

By The Associated Press
Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts during his second round match against Learner Tien of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ng Han Guan]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has been fined a total of $76,000 for his camera and racket smashing outbursts during the first two rounds of the Australian Open. Medvedev destroyed a tiny camera attached to the net during his first-round win. The 2021 U.S. Open champion was penalized a point during his second-round loss for showing similar signs of frustration and has been fined twice by the tournament organizers. He was fined $10,000 in the first round and $66,000 in the second round. Medvedev was seeded No. 5 at the Australian Open, where he was runner-up in three of the past four years.

