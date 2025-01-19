Daniil Medvedev fined $76,000 for his Australian Open outbursts

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has been fined a total of $76,000 for his camera and racket smashing outbursts during the first two rounds of the Australian Open. Medvedev destroyed a tiny camera attached to the net during his first-round win. The 2021 U.S. Open champion was penalized a point during his second-round loss for showing similar signs of frustration and has been fined twice by the tournament organizers. He was fined $10,000 in the first round and $66,000 in the second round. Medvedev was seeded No. 5 at the Australian Open, where he was runner-up in three of the past four years.

