Daniel Maldini, son of soccer great Paolo, joins Atalanta from Monza

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Daniel Maldini has completed his move to title-chasing Atalanta from bottom club Monza. He is the son of soccer great Paolo Maldini. Italian media reports that Atalanta have paid Monza 13 million euros for the 23-year-old Maldini and half of that fee is going to his old club AC Milan. Maldini progressed through the ranks at Milan, the club where his father and grandfather starred. Maldini has scored three goals in 20 league matches this season for Monza. The attacking midfielder also earned a call-up to the Italy squad in October and made his international debut in a 4-1 win over Israel. Atalanta is third in Serie A also in the Champions League knockout playoffs.

