Daniel Gafford out at least two weeks with sprained knee as injuries mount for Mavs’ big men

DALLAS (AP) — Mavericks center Daniel Gafford will miss at least two weeks after spraining his right knee in a loss to Sacramento. The injury leaves the club without its top four big men following Anthony Davis’ groin injury in his Dallas debut two days earlier. Gafford exited in the second quarter of the Kings’ 129-128 overtime victory Monday after he and Sacramento guard Malik Monk made knee-to-knee contact near midcourt. Gafford joins Davis, Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell among the injured frontcourt players for Dallas. Lively has a stress fracture in his ankle, and Powell has a strained hip.

