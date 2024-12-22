Dani Carnegie, Kara Dunn lead No. 17 Georgia Tech women past No. 23 Nebraska 72-61

ATLANTA (AP) — Dani Carnegie hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Kara Dunn added 16 points and 14 rebounds and No. 17 Georgia Tech beat No. 23 Nebraska 72-61 to snap the Cornhuskers’ five-game win streak. Georgia Tech (13-0), which has three wins over ranked opponents, is off to its best start in program history. The Yellow Jackets beat then-No. 21 Oregon 74-58 on Nov. 25 at the Hawaii North Shore Classic and won 82-76 at then-No. 14 North Carolina on Sunday in an ACC opener. Chazadi Wright scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Tonie Morgan added 10 points for Georgia Tech. Alexis Markowski led the Cornhuskers (10-2) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

