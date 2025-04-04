Damp conditions delay the toss in the 3rd ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Wet underfoot conditions delayed the toss in the third one-day international between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday.

While the weather was fine when the toss was due to be made, damp areas on the pitch block at Bay Oval caused the umpires to delay the start.

Ground staff were using blowers to try and dry problem areas.

New Zealand holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first match by 73 runs and the second by 84 runs.

