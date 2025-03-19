Dallas Wings will play game against Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever at home of NBA’s Mavericks

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Wings will play their June 27 game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at the home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. The Wings announced Wednesday that the game will be at the 20,000-seat American Airlines Center. Clark played in a women’s Final Four there while at Iowa. The AAC is about 20 miles from the Wings’ usual 6,251-seat home arena on the UT-Arlington campus. The game is expected to feature the three most recent No. 1 WNBA draft picks. The Wings have the top overall pick April 14. Indiana teammates Clark and Aliyah Boston were the most previous No. 1 overall picks.

