Dallas Wings hire USC assistant Chris Koclanes as head coach

The Dallas Wings hired Chris Koclanes as the franchise’s new head coach, the team announced Monday.

Koclanes has more than a decade of experience as an assistant coach in the WNBA and Division I women’s basketball.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris Koclanes as the new head coach of the Dallas Wings,” said Curt Miller, executive vice president and general manager. “Throughout our extensive search and interview process, Chris continued to rise to the top and check the boxes of our important pillars. He is a servant leader who places a high value on connection, collaboration, and a positive and consistent communication style with all those he coaches.”

Koclanes worked with Miller in Connecticut on his staff from 2016-22 and helped the Sun reach the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022. Miller was hired as the Wings’ general manager last month.

The Connecticut Sun defense shined under Koclanes, consistently finishing in the top three in the WNBA in opponent scoring average, opponent turnovers committed and opponent field goal and 3-point shooting percentages.

“Chris is a fantastic teacher of the game and has an outstanding basketball IQ. He is committed to player development and has a forward thinking and innovative mind for the game,” Miller said. “He is a tireless worker with a foundation built through preparation.”

Koclanes, who is currently in his second season as an assistant at USC, will be formally introduced at a press conference on Jan. 9.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Dallas Wings,” said Koclanes. “I would like to thank Chairman Bill Cameron, CEO and Managing Partner Greg Bibb and General Manager Curt Miller for entrusting me with this incredible responsibility.”

The Wings have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft after winning the lottery. They let coach Latricia Trammell go in October after she went 31-49 in two seasons with the team, including 2-3 in playoff appearances. This past season the Wings went 9-31 and missed the WNBA postseason for the first time since 2020.

There is still one head coaching opening left in the WNBA, which had seven coaches get fired after the season ended, as Washington has yet to name a replacement.

