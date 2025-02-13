Dallas Wings announce TV deal with same local station that carries NBA’s Mavericks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Wings will have the same new regional television carrier as the NBA’s Mavericks. All Wings games not carried nationally will be available in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA. It’s a sister station of Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA. Some games could air on WFAA. The Wings were looking for a new regional television partner after being carried on Bally Sports Southwest. The Mavs and baseball’s Texas Rangers were in similar situations.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.