Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz leaves the ice with bloody face after blocked shot goes under visor

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz was hit with a puck shot by Edmonton’s Adam Henrique and left the ice with a towel pressed against his bloody face. Hintz extended his stick toward Henrique, whose wrist shot sent the puck under his visor. He lay on the ice, with his face in a towel, as the team’s medical staff made an assessment and helped him skate toward the dressing room. The 28-year-old Finn has 25 goals and 52 points to rank among Dallas’ leaders.

