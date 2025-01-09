Dallas star Satou Sabally says she doesn’t plan on being back with the Wings next season

Satou Sabally says she’s moving on from the Dallas Wings after spending the first five years of her WNBA career there. The 26-year-old Sabally told reporters during a media availability for the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league that she planned to play elsewhere this upcoming WNBA season. She’s one of the top free agents. Sabally, who helped Germany reach the Olympics for the first time in the country’s history, said that she would love to play with her sister Nyara, who is with the New York Liberty, “in the future.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.