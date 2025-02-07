Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says new coach, other moves made to ‘compete right now’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jerry Jones says he decided to hire Brian Schottenheimer as Dallas’ coach and sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a $240 million, four-year contract because the Cowboys are in a win-now mode and should be competing for Super Bowls. The Cowboys owner walked the red carpet Thursday night at the the NFL Honors and said he believed Schottenheimer was the right coach to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl title. The 51-year-old son of the late Marty Schottenheimer was promoted last month from offensive coordinator to be the 10th coach in the storied franchise’s history.

