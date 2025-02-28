Dale Whitnell makes two holes-in-one in same round at South African Open

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Dale Whitnell made two holes-in-one in a round that started with him worrying about just making the cut at the South African Open. The 36-year-old Englishman aced the par-3 second and 12th at the Durban Country Club in a wild 9-under 63 second round that included an eagle, seven birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey. He says “I’ve never had one in tournament play. To have two in one day is pretty special.”

