Dale Coyne Racing hires Jacob Abel as full-time IndyCar driver for 2025 season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dale Coyne Racing has hired 23-year-old Jacob Abel as a full-time driver for the 2025 season. Abel spent the past three seasons running on the Indy NXT circuit — IndyCar’s highest developmental series. He won three races last season, had podium finishes in 10 of the series’ 14 races and wound up second in the points standings after finishing fifth and eighth in his previous two years. Abel will drive Coyne’s No. 51 car — one of the team’s two full-time entries. Abel is expected to begin testing in late January. He’s scheduled to make his IndyCar debut at the season opener March 2 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.