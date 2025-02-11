Dakuwaqa says sorry after being fired by French rugby club Biarritz for biting a teammate

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — Masivesi Dakuwaqa has offered apologies to Biarritz teammate Pierre Pagès after viciously biting his cheek during an alcohol-fuelled night out. The incident has caused the French rugby club to terminate the contract of 2016 Fiji Olympic sevens gold medallist Dakuwaqa. In an interview with L’Equipe newspaper, Dakuwaqa said he can’t understand why he attacked Pagès when the scrumhalf tried to calm him down after a team party last month at a local restaurant in southern France. Dakuwaqa became angry and aggressive after several teammates advised him not to drive home.

