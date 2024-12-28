Dailey leads No. 22 UCLA over 14th-ranked Gonzaga 65-62 in 1st college hoops game at Intuit Dome

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Dailey Jr. scored 18 points and No. 22 UCLA edged 14th-ranked Gonzaga 65-62 in the first college basketball game played at Intuit Dome, the new home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers. Ryan Nembhard’s basket gave Gonzaga a 60-58 lead with 56 seconds left before the Bruins scored five points in a row. Sebastian Mack converted a three-point play with 33 seconds remaining to put UCLA ahead, and Skyy Clark hit two free throws 20 seconds later. Nembhard then drove the length of the court and scored while getting fouled. After a timeout, he missed the potential tying free throw with 8 seconds remaining. UCLA improved to 11-2. Gonzaga fell to 9-4. Graham Ike led the Zags with 24 points and eight rebounds.

