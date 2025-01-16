D-I men’s basketball teams won’t need NCAA waivers for preseason games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Division I men’s basketball teams will be able to play two exhibitions against any other four-year schools without needing a waiver that required game proceeds be donated to charity under a change approved at the NCAA convention. The men’s basketball oversight committee for Division I approved the proposal taking effect for the 2025-26 season. The change also eliminates the requirement that proceeds be donated to charity with schools free to choose how to split up the revenue from those exhibitions. The new rule also eliminates the requirement that any preseason practice scrimmages be played in private without official scoring.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.