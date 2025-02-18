D-backs, SS Geraldo Perdomo agree to $45 million, 4-year deal that starts in 2026, AP source says

Slick-fielding shortstop Geraldo Perdomo has agreed to a $45 million, four-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks that begins in 2026, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced. The deal includes a club option for 2030. Perdomo will make $2.55 million this year after being eligible for salary arbitration for the first time. The 25-year-old was an All-Star in 2023, the same year he helped the Diamondbacks reach the World Series.

