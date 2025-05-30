D-backs send top prospect Jordan Lawlar back to the minors after struggles at the plate

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have sent top prospect Jordan Lawlar back to the minors after he was hitless in 19 at-bats since he was called up May 13.

The D-backs — who have lost seven of their past eight games — made the announcement Friday before the first game of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Struggling right-handed reliever Kevin Ginkel was also sent to Triple-A Reno.

Arizona called up veteran infielder Ildemaro Vargas and right-hander Jeff Brigham to take their place on the roster.

Lawlar earned the promotion to the big leagues earlier this month after a great start to the season in Reno, where he was batting .336 with six homers and 31 RBIs. But the success didn’t translate at the plate and he was also shaky in the field.

“This will enable him to go down, play every day, make adjustments and get back here as soon as possible,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

The D-backs also designated left-handed reliever Joe Mantiply for assignment. The 34-year-old was a 2022 All-Star and one of the team’s main relievers for the past four seasons, but had a 15.83 ERA in 10 games this year.

