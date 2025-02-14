D-backs, righty Kendall Graveman agree to $1.35 million, 1-year deal, AP source says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that reliever Kendall Graveman has agreed to a $1.35 million, one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondback. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Graveman — a 34-year-old right-hander — figures to add depth to the D-backs bullpen and could compete for the closer’s role, which is up for grabs this spring. He missed all of last season because of right shoulder surgery.

