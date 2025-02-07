Cycling teams withdraw from stage race after cars invade course

PARIS (AP) — Several cycling teams said they were withdrawing from the Étoile de Bessèges stage race on Friday because of cars driving on the course in southern France. Soudal Quick-Step, Lidl-Trek, EF Pro Cycling, and Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe cited safety concerns caused by incidents of vehicles entering roads used by the race that should have been cordoned off. Soudal Quick-Step said on X that it “decided not to rejoin the stage as we prioritize the safety of our rides and staff.”

