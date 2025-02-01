Cycling bans controversial use of carbon monoxide rebreathing

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN The Associated Press
FILE - Eritrea's Biniam Girmay, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, sprints to the finish line ahead France's Arnaud Demare, far left, Germany's Pascal Ackermann, second left, Belgium's Wout van Aert, third left, and Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, right, to win the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 203.6 kilometers (126.5 miles) with start in Aurillac and finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jerome Delay]

Cycling’s governing body has banned the repeated use of carbon monoxide rebreathing that some riders misuse to artificially increase their performances. Following a meeting of its executive committee on Saturday in France, the UCI says it approved a ban on repeated inhalation to protect the health of riders. The ban will start on Feb. 10. The gas can be used as a tracer to monitor the diffusion of oxygen in the lungs or the total mass of hemoglobin, a key blood value for racers. Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard said last month that some are using the method to dope “by regularly inhaling low doses of carbon monoxide, which leads to a significant increase in the performance.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.