Curry scores 23 in his return from injury and the Warriors top the Pelicans 111-95

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 23 points in his return from a two-game absence and the Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-95 on Friday night.

Coming back from a March 20 pelvic bruise, Curry played 34 minutes and made just 7 of 21 shots, but also hit five 3-pointers.

Jimmy Butler had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jonathan Kuminga added 16 points for the Warriors, now 1-2 on what could be a pivotal six-game road trip as they try to earn a top-six seeding in the Western Conference and bypass the play-in.

Bruce Brown scored 18 for injury-depleted New Orleans, which played without four starters including Zion Williamson (lower back).

Yves Missi had 12 points and 10 rebounds, the rookie center’s 12th double-double.

The Pelicans led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter. Brandin Podzienski and Curry each hit 3s during an 8-0 Warriors run to open the third, and Golden State maintained the lead for nearly the entire second half.

Takeaways

Warriors: Golden State came out flat and got away with it on a night that a rookie center was the only usual starter available for their opponent. Draymond Green fouled out with 3:15 to go.

Pelicans: New Orleans dropped to 1-3 in the four recent games Williamson had missed. Still, the Pelicans turned in a feisty and competitive performance with a lineup comprised mainly of usual reserves. Elfrid Payton, who has played in just 16 games this season, had 10 assists.

Key moment

Warriors guard Buddy Hield, drafted sixth overall by the Pelicans in 2016, made a 3-pointer while being fouled for a 4-point play that gave Golden State a 100-85 lead with 7:12 left. New Orleans never threatened after that.

Key stat

The Warriors made only one of their first 16 3-point shots before finishing 13 of 55.

Up Next

Both teams play Sunday, when the Warriors visit San Antonio and the Pelicans host Charlotte.

