Cubs top prospect Matt Shaw called back up after a short stint in the minors

MIAMI (AP) — The Chicago Cubs recalled top prospect Matt Shaw from Triple-A Iowa on Monday and designated infielder Nicky Lopez for assignment.

Chicago optioned the 23-year-old Shaw to Iowa on April 15 after a disappointing start to the rookie third baseman’s big league career.

The No. 13 pick in the 2023 amateur draft had 10 hits in his first 58 major league at-bats with one homer and three RBIs. He also struck out 18 times in 68 plate appearances.

“Sometimes you have to take a step back,” manager Craig Counsell said when Shaw was sent down last month. “We just thought we saw enough where we kind of needed to take a break from this level and get some at-bats at Triple-A.”

Shaw has since played in 24 games with Iowa, batting .286 with six home runs and 14 runs batted in.

The Cubs were leading the NL Central at 28-19 entering Monday night’s game against the Marlins in Miami.

