Cubs power past the A’s again to win back-to-back games for the 1st time this season

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Kyle Tucker added a solo shot in the third and the Chicago Cubs slugged away for a second straight game in beating the Athletics 7-4 on Tuesday night.

The A’s answered in the bottom of the first on Brent Rooker’s two-run drive, and Shea Langeliers had a two-run shot in the third.

Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (2-1) struck out six over 6 2/3 innings and continued his impressive interleague success in his third start of 2025, helping Chicago win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Ryan Pressly worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Tucker’s four home runs are tied with Aaron Judge for second-most in the majors.

Dansby Swanson added an RBI double after hitting home runs the previous two games. Chicago didn’t put up near the offensive numbers as a night earlier in an 18-3 rout that featured 21 hits, four home runs and Carson Kelly hitting for the first cycle by a Cubs player since Mark Grace in 1993.

A night after a sellout of 12,119 for the first major league game at Sutter Health Park, the A’s drew 10,095.

Key moment

Chicago came out swinging against Luis Severino (0-1).

The right-hander had been stellar throughout his career against the Cubs but that changed in his second start of the year. Severino entered with a 1.00 ERA in four starts versus Chicago — three earned runs over 27 innings — before being tagged for six runs, five earned, in six innings.

He signed a $67 million, three-year contract with the Athletics in December.

Key stat

Steele is 10-4 with a 2.33 ERA in 23 interleague games. Since the beginning of last year, he’s 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA in nine interleague outings.

Up next

Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (0-1, 12.46 ERA) faces LHP Jeffrey Springs (1-0, 0.00) in the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

