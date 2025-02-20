Cubs finalize $6M deal with Justin Turner, OF Alexander Canario designated for assignment

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have finalized their $6 million, one-year contract with Justin Turner. The 40-year-old Turner went through workouts with the team Thursday before its opening game of spring training. The two-time All-Star third baseman did some work at first base. He started 40 games at first last season for Toronto and Seattle, and made four starts at third base. He hit .259 with 11 homers, 55 RBIs and a .354 on-base percentage in 139 games. Outfielder Alexander Canario was designated for assignment by the Cubs to make room on the roster.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.