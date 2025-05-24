Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya leaves game vs. Reds due to left oblique strain

CINCINNATI (AP) — Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya left in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds due to an left oblique strain.

Amaya appeared to suffer the injury on a throw when Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz stole second base.

Chicago’s trainer came out to talk to Amaya after the play. Amaya tried to make a throw to the pitcher to test things out but winced before coming off the field.

Michael Kelly entered the game for Amaya.

Amaya is batting .286 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 27 games. He has been splitting time with Kelly behind the plate.

