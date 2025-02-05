Cubs acquire Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Dodgers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have acquired Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, adding the right-hander to their bullpen after he was cut by the World Series champions last week. The Cubs are sending a player to be named or cash to the Dodgers for Brasier, who went 1-0 with a 3.54 ERA in 29 games last year, including four starts. He was designated for assignment when the Dodgers finalized their one-year contract with Kirby Yates on Thursday.

