Crystal Palace signs teenage midfielder Romain Esse from Millwall

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace has signed 19-year-old attacking midfielder Romain Esse from second-division Millwall. The London native signed a five-and-a-half year contact with the Premier League club after scoring five goals for Millwall this season. Palace didn’t release financial details but British media said the transfer fee was at least 12 million pounds. Palace says the teenager will be available for selection starting from next weekend’s match against Brentford.

