Crystal Dunn and Gotham FC part ways after a single season

Gotham FC and U.S. national team veteran Crystal Dunn have agreed to part ways. The National Women’s Soccer League team said Tuesday that the decision comes as “Dunn pursues a new opportunity.” No details about the opportunity were announced. Dunn was signed as a free agent by Gotham FC in late 2023. She played one season with the club, appearing in 23 matches with one goal and two assists.

