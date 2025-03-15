Crusaders winger Macca Springer scores 5 tries to match Super Rugby single match record

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Crusaders winger Macca Springer has tied the Super Rugby single game try-scoring record, scoring five tries in his team’s 55-33 win over the Western Force. Springer matched the record of five tries set by Chiefs winger Sean Wainui in 2021.

