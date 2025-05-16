Crow-Armstrong drives in 6 as the Cubs pound the White Sox 13-3 at a windy Wrigley Field

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch left, slides into home plate safely as Chicago White Sox catcher Matt Thaiss (29) attempts to apply the tag during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 16, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Beaty]

CHICAGO (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong homered and drove in a career-high six runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 13-3 on Friday in the first meeting of the season between the crosstown rivals.

Seiya Suzuki had two hits and two RBIs for the NL Central-leading Cubs on a warm and windy afternoon at Wrigley Field. Nico Hoerner scored three times, and Cade Horton (2-0) pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first career start.

The Cubs earned their sixth consecutive win against the White Sox, matching a franchise record for the series.

Miguel Vargas went deep twice for the White Sox in his first career multihomer game. He also matched a career high with four hits.

Vargas connected for a two-run drive in the first and a solo drive in the third. But the Cubs went ahead to stay with six runs in the second against Shane Smith (1-3).

With one out and runners on second and third, Michael Busch used a nifty slide to score on Moisés Ballesteros’ chopper to first baseman Andrew Vaughn. Hoerner then hit a grounder to shortstop Chase Meidroth, who made a strong throw to the plate that was dropped by catcher Matt Thaiss for an error.

After Jon Berti struck out looking, Crow-Armstrong hit a three-run drive to right for his 12th homer. Suzuki tacked on an RBI double for a 6-2 lead.

Smith was charged with one earned run and seven hits in five innings. The rookie right-hander struck out five and walked one.

Crow-Armstrong also drove in Hoerner with a wind-aided single in the sixth, and then singled home two more runs in the seventh for a 10-3 lead.

Key moment

Ballesteros hit an RBI single in the eighth for his first hit in his second major league game.

Key stat

Smith has surrendered two homers in 48 1/3 innings in his first big league season. He allowed a three-run shot by Boston’s Rafael Devers on April 19.

Up next

White Sox right-hander Sean Burke (2-4, 4.15 ERA) and Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd (3-2, 2.78 ERA) take the mound on Saturday.

