Cross leads hot-shooting SMU to blowout win over Boston College, 103-77

BOSTON (AP) — Matt Cross scored 17 of his 20 points before halftime and SMU pulled away from Boston College for a 103-77 win. Donald Hand Jr. scored 22 points for Boston College. Keon Ambrose-Hylton threw down consecutive dunks in a 20-second span to give SMU a 78-67 and the Mustangs distanced themselves from there. Jerrell Colbert scored nine of his 13 points in a little more than three minutes and SMU’s 14-0 run made it 92-69 with 4:17 left.

