Crosby ties Lemieux’s franchise assists record, leads Penguins past Flyers 7-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored a goal and added three assists to tie Mario Lemieux’s franchise record for most assists in team history and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Monday night.

Crosby scored a third-period empty-net goal and helped on three of Pittsburgh’s four first-period goals as the Penguins jumped out to a 4-1 lead. Crosby and Lemieux both have 1,033 assists, which ranks 12th all-time in NHL history.

Philip Tomasino finished Crosby’s backhand pass for a power-play goal at 17:44 of the first period to equal Lemieux’s mark. Michael Bunting scored twice, Bryan Rust scored his seventh goal in eight games, while Rickard Rakell and Blake Lizotte also scored for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry made 23 saves.

Noah Cates scored his fourth goal in as many games, while Sean Couturier and Egor Zamula also scored for the Flyers.

Samuel Ersson stopped nine shots in the first two periods. He was replaced by Aleksei Kolosov, who made six saves.

Takeaways

Flyers: Philadelphia scored four third-period goals and beat Columbus in overtime on Saturday, but they were unable to rally in the final 20 minutes against Pittsburgh. The Flyers have lost four of five overall.

Penguins: Pittsburgh rebounded from a shutout loss at New Jersey on Saturday in which the team had just 12 shots. The Penguins have won nine of their last 13 games.

Key moment

Pittsburgh led 4-3 when Bunting gave his team an insurance goal. His second of the game came in the final two minutes of the second period and allowed Pittsburgh the breathing room to finish off Philadelphia in the third period.

Key stat

Crosby has 56 goals and 133 points in 88 career games against Philadelphia, most in NHL history against the Flyers.

Up next

Pittsburgh visits the Islanders on Saturday. The Flyers visit the Ducks on Saturday.

