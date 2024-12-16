Crooks scores 30, Brown adds 20 and 11 rebounds; No. 18 Iowa State women beat E. Illinois 87-55

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 30 points. Addy Brown added 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa State never trailed Sunday night as the Cyclones beat Eastern Illinois 87-55 for their 11th consecutive home win.

Crooks made 12 of 16 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and Brown was 8-of-14 shooting.

Macy McGlone led Eastern Illinois (3-6) with 14 points but fouled out with 1:55 left in the third quarter. Alex Rouse added 13 and Sydney-James Desroches scored 12.

Crooks, who scored 31 in a loss to No. 21 Iowa on Wednesday, has scored at least 30 points three times this season, The 6-foot-3 sophomore scored a career-high 40 in a 93-86 win over Maryland in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Iowa State (9-3) scored the final nine points of the first quarter to take a 23-12 lead and led by as many as 15 in the second before an 8-2 spurt — including six consecutive points by McGlone — pulled the Panthers to 38-29 going into halftime. Georgia Fox hit a 3-pointer that made it an eight-point game with 1:42 to go in the third quarter but Crooks answered with a layup and Aili Tanke hit a 3-pointer to make it 60-47 going into the fourth.

Crooks has scored in double figures in 44 straight games.

Iowa State announced that junior guard Kenzie Hare would be medically redshirting the 2024-25 season due to a hip injury. Hare had made eight starts through 10 games.

