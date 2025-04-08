Cronenworth and Tatis homer to help the Padres beat the Athletics 5-4

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. added a solo shot in the seventh and the San Diego Padres beat the Athletics 5-4 on Monday night.

Michael King (2-0) gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, and Robert Suarez pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save. Manny Machado had two RBI doubles for San Diego.

Tyler Soderstrom hit solo shots in the third and seventh for the Athletics. His six homers this season are tied with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for most in the majors.

Miguel Andujar and Jacob Wilson opened the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back singles, and Andujar scored on Max Muncy’s double. Lawrence Butler broke his bat on a slow roller to shortstop Xander Bogaerts but beat the throw for an infield single that drove in Wilson and cut the deficit to 4-3.

Luis Severino (0-2) fell behind 3-0 after four batters, then settled in. He allowed five runs and eight hits over seven innings without a walk.

Key moment

Luis Arraez and Machado hit back-to-back doubles before Cronenworth’s homer made it 3-0 in the first.

Key stat

The Padres have the best record in baseball at 9-2. They are batting .282 this season, second-best behind the St. Louis Cardinals (.297).

Up next

Dylan Cease takes the mound for the Padres on Tuesday, and Jeffrey Springs gets the start for the Athletics.

