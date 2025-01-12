Croatian tennis player Donna Vekic sends a message of love to LA because of the wildfires

By The Associated Press
Donna Vekic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Diane Parry of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open tennis player Donna Vekic has sent a message of support to her coach, Pam Shriver, and others in the greater Los Angeles area dealing with the wildfires ravaging the city. Vekic drew a heart and wrote “LA” in blue ink on a courtside TV camera after a victory on Sunday. Vekic reached Wimbledon’s semifinals last July and won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics for Croatia last August. She defeated Diane Parry of France 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of this season’s first Grand Slam tournament. Vekic trained with Shriver in Los Angeles during her sport’s just-concluded preseason.

