Croatian tennis player Donna Vekic sends a message of love to LA because of the wildfires

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open tennis player Donna Vekic has sent a message of support to her coach, Pam Shriver, and others in the greater Los Angeles area dealing with the wildfires ravaging the city. Vekic drew a heart and wrote “LA” in blue ink on a courtside TV camera after a victory on Sunday. Vekic reached Wimbledon’s semifinals last July and won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics for Croatia last August. She defeated Diane Parry of France 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of this season’s first Grand Slam tournament. Vekic trained with Shriver in Los Angeles during her sport’s just-concluded preseason.

