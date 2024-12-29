Croatian skier Zrinka Ljutic dominates 1st run of World Cup slalom on course set by her father

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Croatian skier Zrinka Ljutic dominated the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom on a course set by her father and coach. After Amir Ljutic had placed the 63 gates on the Zauberberg course, his daughter found the fastest line to finish her run well ahead of the field. The course setter for each run of a World Cup race is determined by lot before the season. Injured stars Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova didn’t race. Ljutic can become the first female skier from Croatia since 2006 to win a World Cup race.

