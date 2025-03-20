Croatia beats France 2-0 in Nations League quarterfinals to spoil Mbappé’s return

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
France's Kylian Mbappe looks down during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and France, at the Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Bandic]

Croatia contained the attacking duo of Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé in a 2-0 victory over France in the first leg of the Nations League quarterfinals. Ante Budimir headed Croatia ahead in the 26th minute off a cross from Ivan Perišić. Then Perišić doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time in Split to spoil Mbappé’s return after a six-month absence from the national team. In other first-leg quarterfinal matches, Germany came from behind to beat Italy 2-1, defending champion Spain salvaged a 2-2 draw against the 10-man Netherlands, and Denmark beat Portugal 1-0.

