Croatia beats France 2-0 in Nations League quarterfinals to spoil Mbappé’s return

Croatia contained the attacking duo of Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé in a 2-0 victory over France in the first leg of the Nations League quarterfinals. Ante Budimir headed Croatia ahead in the 26th minute off a cross from Ivan Perišić. Then Perišić doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time in Split to spoil Mbappé’s return after a six-month absence from the national team. In other first-leg quarterfinal matches, Germany came from behind to beat Italy 2-1, defending champion Spain salvaged a 2-2 draw against the 10-man Netherlands, and Denmark beat Portugal 1-0.

