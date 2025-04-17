Cristopher Sánchez strikes out career-high 12 for Phillies in 6-4 win over Giants

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez struck out a career-high 12 over seven innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies scored five runs in the first as they beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Thursday for a four-game split.

Sánchez (2-0) allowed three runs — two earned — four hits and one walk. His previous strikeout high was 10 on three occasions.

Sánchez got 11 of his strikeouts on changeups and threw changeups on 50 of 97 pitches.

After Matt Chapman hit an RBI single in the first, the Phillies went ahead in the bottom half as their first five batters reached base on four singles and a walk. Kyle Schwarber had a two-run single, Nick Castellanos had an RBI single, Jordan Hicks (1-2) threw a run-scoring wild pitch and Alec Bohm had an RBI triple.

Hicks (1-2) gave up five runs, six hits and four walks in seven innings.

Edmundo Sosa hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth after replacing Castellanos, who left the game with left hip flexor tightness.

José Alvarado gave up a ninth-inning home run to Tyler Fitzgerald, then finished for his fourth save.

Chapman hit a two-run homer in the sixth and was 7 for 16 (.438) with four RBIs in the series after entering in an 0-for-22 slide.

Key moment

Bohm’s triple was hit to the warning track, where the ball popped out of the glove of center fielder Luis Matos, who tried for a leaping catch.

Key stat

Philadelphia has not lost a series at home since being swept by the New York Yankees last July.

Up Next

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (2-0, 2.63) starts Friday at the Los Angeles Angels against LHP Tyler Anderson (1-0, 2.87).

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (1-1, 4.07) starts a series opener Friday against Miami and RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-0, 4.70).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.