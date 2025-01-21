Cristiano Ronaldo nets 2 and leads Saudi league in scoring

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Al-Nassr in a 3-1 victory over Al-Khaleej to move atop the Saudi Pro League goalscoring standings above Aleksandar Mitrovic and Karim Benzema. The five-time Ballon D’Or winner fired Al-Nassr into the lead after 65 minutes. While Al-Khaleej made it 1-1 after 80 minutes, Sultan Al-Ghannam quickly restored the lead for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo sealed victory eight minutes into stoppage time from close range for his 13th Saudi Pro League goal of the season. He is one ahead of Mitrovic of Al-Hilal and two in front of Benzema of Al-Ittihad.

