Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner hurts foot but avoids serious injury in loss to St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner avoided a serious injury to his right foot on Sunday, but coach Greg McDermott said the 24th-ranked Bluejays’ leading scorer should expect some lingering soreness. Kalkbrenner was hurt when he jostled with Zuby Ejiofor and RJ Luis Jr. for position to get a defensive rebound after a missed 3-point try. He appeared to collide with Luis, fell to the floor and was holding the top of his right foot. Kalkbrenner went to the locker room to be evaluated and later returned to the game, but he only attempted two shots after getting back on the floor.

