Creighton’s Kalkbrenner matches Ewing with 4th Big East Defensive Player of the Year award

NEW YORK (AP) — Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner has been selected Big East Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth straight season, joining Georgetown great Patrick Ewing as the only players to accomplish the feat. The 7-foot-1 senior led the league with 80 blocks for the Bluejays, the No. 2 seed in this week’s conference tournament at Madison Square Garden. Ewing won the award every year from 1982-85 before going on to a Hall of Fame career in the NBA. St. John’s forward Zuby Ejiofor was chosen Most Improved Player, UConn big man Tarris Reed Jr. took the Sixth Man Award, and Xavier forward Jerome Hunter received the Sportsmanship Award.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.